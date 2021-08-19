Left Menu

Honeywell establishes AI research centre at IIT Hyderabad

Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad have entered into an agreement to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) lab and conduct joint research in AI and related emerging technologies.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:44 IST
IITH is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged BTech in AI.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad have entered into an agreement to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) lab and conduct joint research in AI and related emerging technologies. The fully-equipped lab will be managed, maintained and upgraded by IIT Hyderabad. The lab was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"IITH is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged BTech in AI in line with the recommendation of National Education Policy 2020," he said. "I am confident such collaborations will become more common and further strengthen to achieve the goal of internalisation at home."

HTS and IIT Hyderabad will together research technologies that solve problems of the future, with AI is as the major focus area. Additionally, the two organisations formed a mutual association to provide industry-specific domain training, remote project mentoring, engineering certificate course, training workshops and hackathons for students of IIT Hyderabad and select employees of HTS. (ANI)

