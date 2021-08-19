Left Menu

Tata Steel announces Rs 270.28 crore annual bonus for 2020-21

The minimum and maximum annual bonus payable will be Rs 34,920 and Rs 3,59,029 respectively.T V Narendran, CEO MD, Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President HRM and other senior executives signed on managements behalf while Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary, president, Tata Workers Union, Shailesh Kumar Singh, deputy president, Tata Workers Union, Satish Kumar Singh, general secretary, Tata Workers Union and other office bearers signed on Unions behalf.Further, a Memorandum of Agreement has also been signed between the steel company and the Indian National Metal Workers Federation INMWF and Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh RCMS.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:32 IST
Tata Steel announces Rs 270.28 crore annual bonus for 2020-21
Representative Image Image Credit: Geograph
  • Country:
  • India

Private steel major Tata Steel will pay a total of Rs 270.28 crore as an annual bonus for the accounting year 2020-2021 to its eligible employees of all applicable division /units of the company, a release said. A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Wednesday between Tata Steel and the Tata Workers' Union, for payment of annual bonus for the accounting year 2020-2021, the release issued by the company said.

The total payout for eligible employees of all applicable divisions/ units of the company will be Rs 270.28 crore.

Out of this, various divisions at Jamshedpur including Tubes, an amount of Rs 158.31 crore will be given. The minimum and maximum annual bonuses payable will be Rs 34,920 and Rs 3,59,029 respectively.

T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President (HRM) and other senior executives signed on management's behalf while Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary, president, Tata Workers Union, Shailesh Kumar Singh, deputy president, Tata Workers' Union, Satish Kumar Singh, general secretary, Tata Workers' Union, and other office-bearers signed on Union's behalf.

Further, a Memorandum of Agreement has also been signed between the steel company and the Indian National Metal Workers' Federation (INMWF), and Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh (RCMS). The total payout on account of the annual bonus at Coal, Mines, and FAMD is Rs 78.04 crore approximately.

Another Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Wednesday between Tata Steel and the Tisco Mazdoor Union. The total payout on account of the annual bonus the for growth shop is Rs 3.24 crore approximately. The agreement was signed by Avneesh Gupta, VP (TQM and E&P), Atrayee Sanyal, VP (HRM), and other senior executives signed on management's behalf, and Rakeshwar Pandey, president, Tisco Mazdoor Union, Adityapur, Shio Lakhan Singh, general secretary, Tisco Mazdoor Union, and the other office-bearers signed on Union's behalf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021