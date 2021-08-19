China Jan-July non-financial ODI up 4.2% y/y -commerce ministry
China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) for the first seven months of the year rose 4.2% from a year earlier to $62.81 billion, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
In yuan terms, ODI declined 4% year on year in the January-July period, the ministry added.
($1 = 6.4932 Chinese yuan renminbi)
