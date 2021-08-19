Norway maintains plan for September rate hike
Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month as the economy shakes off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday, sticking to a schedule laid out earlier this year.
Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at a record low 0.0% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
