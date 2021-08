Norway maintains plan for September rate hike

Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month as the economy shakes off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday, sticking to a schedule laid out earlier this year.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at a record low 0.0% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists. "In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in September," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

The plan puts Norway first in line among the G10 group of developed economies to begin the journey out of pandemic-driven emergency stimulus, ahead of New Zealand which on Wednesday delayed an expected hike due to a new COVID-19 outbreak. Norges Bank will announce its next policy rate decision and forecasts on Sept. 23.

