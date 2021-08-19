Angel Broking Limited TVCs on Rebranding Show Digital Broker's Journey of Transforming to Angel One

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Angel Broking Limited (‘ABL’ or ‘The Company’), is adding another chapter to its decades-long journey with rebranding itself. From offering full-service brokerage and advisory services through its digital-first strategy over the years, the Company has metamorphosed to become a one-stop solution for all financial services. In its efforts at integrating tech and financial services for the new generation of investors, it has rebranded itself as ‘Angel One’. Its brand films reflect ABL as a young, vibrant and innovative brand for GenZ and Millennials, especially those from Tier-2, Tier-3 and beyond cities.

Three 20-second long brand films showcase the Company’s innovative solutions that enable clients to invest in equity with complete transparency and receive recommendations from its rule-based engine ARQ Prime. Angel Broking Limited was started as a traditional brokerage company but it has transformed to become a Fintech brand that will offer multiple digital solutions for all financial needs like insurance, loans, mutual funds, etc.

Advertisement

Its all-new avatar as a one-stop solution, the fintech platform indicates the Company’s commitment to building platforms in line with contemporary requirements. The films, shared across social media channels with the #AngelOneForAll, are indicative of how the Company leveraged advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to devise industry-first solutions that augment client experience. Talking about the brand films, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel Broking Ltd, said, “The brand films released on the social media platforms are a part of our effort to reach out to young Millennial investors and offer them a seamless trading experience. We want to familiarize them with our new brand name, ‘Angel One’, which offers a plethora of digital services that address the gaps in investors’ knowledge about the market.” Mentioning further about the rebranding and the brand films, Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel Broking Ltd, said, “The goal (of rebranding) is to reposition ourselves as a one-stop FinTech platform that resolves all the financial needs of the Millennials. With the brand films, we are trying to convey the same to our audience. They showcase how we have transformed over the years and leveraged advanced technology to provide an enhanced digital experience.” Established as a traditional broking house in 1996, Angel Broking evolved into a FinTech brand to create a superior digital experience. Its all-new tech avatar underscores the Company’s commitment to building platforms in line with contemporary requirements.

Initiatives like ARQ Prime, Smart API, Smart Store, etc. are enabling investors to make the most of cost-effective services. This consistent focus on next generation of tech innovation indicates how AI, Machine Learning and cloud computing have been the beacon directing the company into its fintech future where it serves all financial needs.

About Angel Broking Limited Angel Broking Limited (ABL) (NSE: ANGELBRKG, BSE: 543235) is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. ABL is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients under the brand “Angel One”. The broking and allied services are offered through (i) online and digital platforms and (ii) network of Authorized Persons.

ABL extensively uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to create a superior digital experience. ABL has built a host of digital properties like Angel Broking Mobile App, Angel BEE Mobile App, ‘ARQ Prime’ a rule-based investment engine, ‘SmartAPI’ a free-to-integrate API platform, ‘Smart Money’ an investor education platform, ‘SmartStore’ a marketplace for fintech products, learning platform and social forums for over 5 million clients.

www.angelbroking.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)