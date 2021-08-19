Left Menu

Norway sticks to Sept rate hike plan as pandemic lingers

Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month as the economy shakes off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday, sticking to its schedule despite a recent rise in coronavirus infections. Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at a record low 0.0% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:11 IST
Norway sticks to Sept rate hike plan as pandemic lingers
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@sentralbanken)
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month as the economy shakes off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday, sticking to its schedule despite a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at a record low of 0.0% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists. "In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in September," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

The plan puts Norway first in line among the G10 group of developed economies to begin scaling back pandemic-driven emergency stimulus, ahead of New Zealand which on Wednesday delayed an expected hike due to a new COVID-19 outbreak. Infections have risen in recent weeks as Norway lifted most of its lockdown measures, and the government has said it expects to remove the few remaining restrictions next month.

"A high vaccination rate reduces the need for COVID-related restrictions. Nevertheless, it cannot be ruled out that new virus variants may lead to a retightening of restrictions," Norges Bank wrote. Norway's currency, the crown, weakened to 10.50 against the euro at 0818 GMT from 10.46 just before Norges Bank's policy announcement.

The central bank will announce its next policy rate decision and updated economic forecasts on Sept. 23. In June, it raised its prediction for economic growth for 2022 to 4.1% from earlier 3.4%.

Norges Bank said back then it expected to raise rates four times over the course of 12 months, reaching 1.0% by mid-2022. "Economic developments have been broad as projected in the June report," the policy committee said.

While core inflation has eased to just 1.1%, well below the central bank's 2.0% goal, it is expected to pick up again due to the increased economic activity, Norges Bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021