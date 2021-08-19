Left Menu

MHA recommends preliminary enquiry by CBI into procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:20 IST
MHA recommends preliminary enquiry by CBI into procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Thursday.

The matter of ''corruption'' in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.

A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural ''flaws'' in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in July for its consideration, the officials said.

