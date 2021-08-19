Left Menu

Danish evacuation plane lands in Copenhagen

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:29 IST
Danish evacuation plane lands in Copenhagen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark says that a plane with 84 people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan has landed in Copenhagen and were now on "safe ground in Denmark." On Twitter, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod wrote Thursday that the evacuation "is still in full swing and we are working hard to evacuate the last local staff, interpreters and other groups from Kabul." Danish media said that those aboard the plane reportedly were locally hired people and interpreters who had worked for Denmark. No further details were available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021