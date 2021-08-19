Danish evacuation plane lands in Copenhagen

Denmark says that a plane with 84 people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan has landed in Copenhagen and were now on "safe ground in Denmark." On Twitter, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod wrote Thursday that the evacuation "is still in full swing and we are working hard to evacuate the last local staff, interpreters and other groups from Kabul." Danish media said that those aboard the plane reportedly were locally hired people and interpreters who had worked for Denmark. No further details were available.

