Noise partners with Optiemus for domestic production of 'hearables'

Noise on Thursday said it has partnered with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Ltd, for design and manufacture of 'hearable products' for the homegrown consumer electronics brand. The two brands intend to offer custom-made gadgets based on the requirements of Indian users, a statement said.

''As a part of this long-term partnership, in the initial phase, OEL will design and manufacture hearable products for Noise. The manufacturing will happen at OEL's two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Noida,'' it added.

Hearables refers to ear-worn electronic devices. The preliminary phase will see the production of Made in India TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds by Noise. ''With this partnership, Noise intends to launch half a dozen products in the next six months. These products are expected to launch in the Indian market by the end of this month,'' the statement said.

OEL Managing Director A Gururaj said the PLI initiative is a stepping stone towards a pioneering role that India can play in global electronics manufacturing. ''Wearables are witnessing tremendous growth in India as we are the world's youngest nation with disposable incomes, fitness-conscious youth and working-class people. Optiemus has a rich legacy to deliver on high-quality electronic manufacturing and through this partnership; we are committed to delivering the best value to Noise in line with their business objectives,” he added.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, said the long-term alliance brings together its synergies to contribute towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. ''Our partnership will further our vision of being proudly Indian and the coming together of two homegrown brands. The enthusiasm for wearables and its connection with youth make India a big potential market. Our strategic partnership with Optiemus will help us expand our portfolio to deliver on the growing appetite for wearables in the country,” he added.

A leading player in the Indian manufacturing industry, OEL has manufactured and delivered over 14 million mobile devices for Indian and global brands since 2016. According to Counterpoint Research, India's TWS market registered a 68 per cent year-on-year growth during the June 2021 quarter, driven by new launches in the affordable price segment along with improved features.

The competition in the TWS segment has been heating up. More than 40 brands have entered this market since 2020.

As per Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain, the third quarter will see the entry of more brands (like Nothing Ear, Dizo and Micromax) across price-tiers to grab a larger share of this untapped market.

She had noted that low-cost offerings have provided the necessary boost to this segment.

Boat led the market with 37 per cent share, followed by OnePlus (12 per cent), Realme (10 per cent), Noise (8 per cent) and PTron (7 per cent) in the June quarter.

