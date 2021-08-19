Capital Float, Razorpay partner to expand BNPL solution to 1 lakh online businesses

Fintech firm Capital Float on Thursday said it has partnered with Razorpay to extend its BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) solution - Walnut 369 - to all Razorpay-enabled online merchants. ''The partnership provides customers seamless and instant access to credit while shopping at leading direct-to-consumer brands. The instant credit, zero documentation option is aimed to benefit online shoppers and new-to-credit customers, who are increasingly adopting tech-first solutions,'' a statement said.

Through the partnership with Razorpay, Capital Float aims to expand to over one lakh partners and serve customers across 100 cities pan-India, it added.

Customers can sign up while shopping, get approved instantly and pay for purchases over three, six or nine months. The one-click credit option brings convenience and affordability to customers, and increases order value for merchants, the statement said.

Razorpay is the latest brand to join Capital Float's prominent partner portfolio that includes Amazon, Makemytrip, Spicejet, BoAT, Flo Mattresses, GoMechanic, Unacademy and Skullcandy.

“Partnering with Razorpay is a significant opportunity for us to further the BNPL movement in India. The pandemic induced lockdown created a rapid shift in consumer shopping and payment habits, which has accelerated the need for BNPL,'' Capital Float co-founder and MD Gaurav Hinduja said.

Building on Razorpay's interface, merchants can leverage Walnut 369 to serve a large unaddressed population of new-to-credit and non-credit carded customers, he added.

''The demand for such payment options has been increasing in the last 250 days, the BNPL payment mode displayed a towering growth of 220 per cent, making e-commerce companies rethink their payment strategies. I believe that through this partnership, businesses will be able to offer instant signup for credit to their customers and drive revenue uplift via making their products affordable,” Khilan Haria, Head of Payments Product at Razorpay, said.

Capital Float said it has witnessed its BNPL option increase average order values on partner platforms by up to 30 per cent and repeat transactions by 40 per cent. Conversions via BNPL are higher when compared to other payment methods and also lead to reduced COD (cash on delivery) transactions, it added.

Capital Float's offerings include loans, insurance and personal finance management via its Walnut app.

