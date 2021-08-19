Dutch military plane evacuates from Kabul
A Dutch military transport plane has arrived in Amsterdam carrying people evacuated from Kabul.The Ministry of Defense says that a C-17 plane landed late Wednesday night at Schiphol airport. A Dutch consular crisis team along with dozens of troops to protect the personnel flew into the Afghan capital on Wednesday.
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
A Dutch military transport plane has arrived in Amsterdam carrying people evacuated from Kabul.
The Ministry of Defense says that a C-17 plane landed late Wednesday night at Schiphol airport. On board were 35 Dutch nationals along with citizens from Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Advertisement
The government says it has now airlifted 50 Dutch nationals out of Kabul. A Dutch consular crisis team along with dozens of troops to protect the personnel flew into the Afghan capital on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Germany
- Amsterdam
- Belgium
- Afghan
- United Kingdom
- Kabul
- The Ministry of Defense
- C-17
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians
Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured
UNSC says it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan
Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle government forces in south, west
Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh joins civilian protest against Taliban, Pakistan in Kabul