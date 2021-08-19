Will take steps for early disposal of Wakf property encroachment cases: K'taka Wakf Minister

Religious Endowment, Waqf and Hajj Minister Shashikala Jolle on Thursday said that steps would be taken for early disposal of cases related to the encroachment of state's Wakf properties.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with officials of her department, Jolle said 1,05,885 acres of Wakf land has been identified in the state, of which about 8,480 acres of Wakf land has been encroached.

''The matter is being heard in court. Steps will be taken to dispose off the cases at the earliest. A gazette notification has also been issued about the Wakf properties in 149 Taluks of the state,'' she said.

She, however, clarified that she has not gone through former chairman of Karnataka State Minority Commission Anwar Manippady's report on Wakf property encroachment.

The Minister also said that the 84 vacancies in the Waqf department will be filled soon.

Speaking about Haj pilgrimage, she said due to the COVID situation between 2019 and 2021, no one could take up the pilgrimage and the Haj Bhavan was converted into COVID care centres where all communities were treated.

Further, Jolle said there is a grant of Rs 105 crore in the Waqf Committee and the money is given as loan to poor Muslim families at a low interest rate of 5 per cent.

Stating that Muslim women get Rs one lakh for heart and cancer treatment, the minister said the government will make sure that the financial assistance for medical treatment is provided without any delay.

Speaking about temples, she said there are 34,563 Muzrai temples of which those temples with a revenue of over Rs 25 lakh annually have been placed under the A category, temples with revenue of over Rs five lakh annually are B category and temples below Rs five lakh annual income are in the C category.

To a question, she said she has no qualms about change in portfolio as she likes this department for having a spiritual leaning.

The minister had held the Woman and Child Development portfolio in the B S Yediyurappa government. After the change of leadership, she was given a new portfolio.

