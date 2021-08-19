MP: Woman falls while trying to catch moving train; rescued by passengers

A woman, in a bid to catch a moving train, fell after losing her balance and got stuck in the gap between the platform and the train at Indore railway station, but was saved by alert passengers in the nick of time, an official said on Thursday. The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the railway platform here in Madhya Pradesh and the video went viral on social media platforms.

“While the train, which was on way to Udaipur, was leaving the Indore station platform on Tuesday, the woman tried to board it in a haste. But, she lost her balance and got stuck in the gap between the platform and the train,'' Western Railway's Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena told PTI.

Advertisement

Some other passengers present on the platform immediately pulled her out of the gap and saved her life, he said. Two women personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) also reached the spot immediately, he said. Meena said passengers should learn a lesson from the incident and refrain from boarding a moving train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)