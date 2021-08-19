Left Menu

MP: Woman falls while trying to catch moving train; rescued by passengers

But, she lost her balance and got stuck in the gap between the platform and the train, Western Railways Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena told PTI.Some other passengers present on the platform immediately pulled her out of the gap and saved her life, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:32 IST
MP: Woman falls while trying to catch moving train; rescued by passengers
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, in a bid to catch a moving train, fell after losing her balance and got stuck in the gap between the platform and the train at Indore railway station, but was saved by alert passengers in the nick of time, an official said on Thursday. The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the railway platform here in Madhya Pradesh and the video went viral on social media platforms.

“While the train, which was on way to Udaipur, was leaving the Indore station platform on Tuesday, the woman tried to board it in a haste. But, she lost her balance and got stuck in the gap between the platform and the train,'' Western Railway's Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena told PTI.

Some other passengers present on the platform immediately pulled her out of the gap and saved her life, he said. Two women personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) also reached the spot immediately, he said. Meena said passengers should learn a lesson from the incident and refrain from boarding a moving train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021