Handicrafts Exhibition-cum-Sales fair begins at Rabindra Bhawan, CMPDIL

A Two-day handicrafts Exhibition-cum-Sales fair began at Rabindra Bhawan, CMPDIL under the Ministry of Coal yesterday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations.

In this fair, attractively manufactured jute products, frames, souvenirs, wooden crafts, bamboo crafts, handbags and terra cotta crafts were made available for sale by the women of rural areas around the Ranchi district.

The purpose of this exhibition is to discourage the usage of goods made of plastic and to promote products made of eco-friendly natural resources like clay, jute, bamboo etc. This will help prevent degradation of the environment and will also be financially helpful for the local artisans.

