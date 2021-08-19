Left Menu

Handicrafts Exhibition-cum-Sales fair begins at Rabindra Bhawan, CMPDIL

In this fair, attractively manufactured jute products, frames, souvenirs, wooden crafts, bamboo crafts, handbags and terra cotta crafts were made available for sale by the women of rural areas around the Ranchi district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:52 IST
Handicrafts Exhibition-cum-Sales fair begins at Rabindra Bhawan, CMPDIL
The purpose of this exhibition is to discourage the usage of goods made of plastic and to promote products made of eco-friendly natural resources like clay, jute, bamboo etc. Image Credit: Twitter(@cmpdil)
  • Country:
  • India

A Two-day handicrafts Exhibition-cum-Sales fair began at Rabindra Bhawan, CMPDIL under the Ministry of Coal yesterday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations.

In this fair, attractively manufactured jute products, frames, souvenirs, wooden crafts, bamboo crafts, handbags and terra cotta crafts were made available for sale by the women of rural areas around the Ranchi district.

The purpose of this exhibition is to discourage the usage of goods made of plastic and to promote products made of eco-friendly natural resources like clay, jute, bamboo etc. This will help prevent degradation of the environment and will also be financially helpful for the local artisans.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021