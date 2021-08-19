Singapore to start gradual easing of border restrictions
Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers from Germany and Brunei from next month, its aviation regulator said on Thursday, as part of a plan to reopen its borders cautiously.
Border restrictions will also be progressively eased for all travel from Hong Kong and Macau from Aug. 21, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.
