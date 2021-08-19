Ullal resident back home from Afghanistan

Melwyn, a resident of Ullal near here who was one among the several Indians stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control, seems relieved after he returned to his hometown on Thursday.

Melwyn, who was working at the electrical maintenance department of the military base camp hospital of NATO in Kabul, safely returned to India in the Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from Kabul on Wednesday. His brother is still stuck in Afghanistan and is expected to return to India soon.

Talking to reporters, Melwyn said 160 people including seven employees of his company, along with personnel and security of the Indian embassy in Kabul, were airlifted from Kabul at 5 am on Wednesday and brought to the IAF base at Jamnagar and to Delhi. He came to Bengaluru on Wednesday and reached Ullal on Thursday.

''Our organization has shifted other people of Indian origin working in our company to various places including Norway, London and Qatar. They will be kept in quarantine there and will return to India after completing the isolation period,'' he said.

Melwyn's brother Demy is working as an air-conditioning mechanic at the Kabul military base camp. He is waiting for a flight at Kabul airport to get back to India. Melwyn said his brother is safe at the airport.

