Slovakia military plane evacuates 20 from Kabul

The first evacuation flight from Kabul organised by the Slovak government has landed in Slovakia.Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok says a total of 20 passengers were onboard, 16 Slovak nationals and four Afghans among them, including a 10-month old baby.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 19-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The first evacuation flight from Kabul organized by the Slovak government has landed in Slovakia.

Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok says a total of 20 passengers were onboard, 16 Slovak nationals and four Afghans among them, including a 10-month old baby. It was the full capacity of the military transport plane.

Four other Afghan nationals who were working with the Slovak armed forces were transported on board a Czech evacuation flight and flown to Slovakia overnight.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said the members of the Slovak army's special forces had to use weapons to secure the passengers' safe transport to the plane. He cited a deteriorating situation at the airport but declined to give details.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger says his country is coordinating further steps with allies.

