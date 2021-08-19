Left Menu

OYO to hire over 300 tech professionals to expand tech, product teams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:37 IST
OYO to hire over 300 tech professionals to expand tech, product teams
OYO Hotels Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it is looking to hire over 300 technology professionals across entry-level to senior leadership roles during the next six months. The company seeks to hire full-stack teams with key skill sets and expertise in the areas of Machine Learning, Data Engineering & Information Security, Android and iOS developers, OYO said in a statement.

The company is set to introduce several innovations and is committed to investing in technology, further optimising revenues for hotel owners, while improving user experience for customers, it added.

The hiring will play a critical role in accelerating OYO's transformation to a global full-stack technology provider for small and mid-sized hotels and homes, the statement said.

The company has already begun onboarding over 50 mid-level tech talent and around 150 campus recruits from top universities across India, it added.

''We've been blessed to have a diverse pool of tech talent and believe that each new bright mind will bring gripping ideas to the table, ultimately leading towards our goal to build a tech-first global platform that truly sets the tone for the future of travel,'' OYO Chief Technology Officer, Ankit Mathuria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021