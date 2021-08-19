Left Menu

Avendus gets Rs 584-cr commitment for new fund

Leading financial services group Avendus on Thursday announced the first closure of its new Rs 750-crore fund with a commitment of Rs 584 crore, mostly from existing investors. Most of the commitment for the new fund has come from existing investors in the first series, Avendus said, adding it has a 5-year tenor with an option to extend it by another two years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:39 IST
Avendus gets Rs 584-cr commitment for new fund
  • Country:
  • India

Leading financial services group Avendus on Thursday announced the first closure of its new Rs 750-crore fund with a commitment of Rs 584 crore, mostly from existing investors. The fund, a category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) registered with Sebi, is targeting to raise Rs 750 crore with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 500 crore. Most of the commitment for the new fund has come from existing investors in the first series, Avendus said, adding it has a 5-year tenor with an option to extend it by another two years. The first series of the fund, Avendus future leaders fund I, was launched in 2019. It has investments in Lenskart Solutions, Delhivery, VerSe Innovation, Bikaji Foods, National Stock Exchange and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The new fund, Avendus future leaders fund II, is focused on investing in privately-held, scaled up market leaders/emerging leaders, in an ecosystem that is witnessing the emergence of new companies led by dynamic entrepreneurs, it said. The new fund seeks to back such companies and entrepreneurs by investing in small minority stakes in their businesses in the digital, consumption and financial services segments. Avendus said a majority of the large first fund investors have reposed their faith in its investment strategy, and have upsized their investments in the new fund. The fund has also received good response from several large family offices. Ritesh Chandra, managing partner at the fund, said the new fund series is positioned to capitalise on the strengths of the Avendus ecosystem and participate in the value creation journey. The Avendus Group is a leading provider of financial services with an emphasis in areas of investment banking, wealth management, credit solutions and asset management. Established in 1999 in Mumbai, the group is present in India, Britain, Singapore and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021