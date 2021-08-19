AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings gets CCI approval for stake-buy in JSW Cement

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said the stake acquisition in JSW Cement Ltd by AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte Ltd has been approved under the green channel route.

Green channel is an automatic approval system, whereby a combination is deemed to have been approved by the CCI upon receiving the filing of the notice for the combination by the parties concerned.

''Commission receives notice under Green Channel filed by AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings for acquisition of approx. 12.55% equity share capital of JSW Cement and is deemed approved,'' the regulator said in a tweet.

There are no overlaps between the parties to the proposed transaction and therefore it does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.

AP Asia is incorporated in Singapore and is indirectly controlled by investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Management, it added.

