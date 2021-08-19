Left Menu

BHEL installs solar-based electric vehicle charging stations on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has set up a network of solar-based electric vehicle charging stations (SEVCs) on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, making it the first e-vehicle friendly highway in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:46 IST
BHEL installs solar-based electric vehicle charging stations on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
The EV charging station at Karna lake resort is located at midpoint of Delhi-Chandigarh highway. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has set up a network of solar-based electric vehicle charging stations (SEVCs) on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, making it the first e-vehicle friendly highway in the country. Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey remotely inaugurated the SEVC at Karna lake resort in Karnal.

BHEL has set up these stations under the FAME-1 scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries which calls for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles. "The Prime Minister has clearly highlighted that environment security has the same importance as national security and that India is making all efforts towards becoming energy independent," said Pandey.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and BHEL were also present at the event on Wednesday. The EV charging station at Karna lake resort is strategically located at the midpoint of Delhi-Chandigarh highway and is equipped to cater to all types of e-cars plying in the country. BHEL is also working on upgrading the other charging stations on the highway this year.

The establishment of similar EV chargers at regular intervals of 25 to 30 km on the highway will allay range-anxiety among EV users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel. The SEVC stations are equipped with individual grid-connected rooftop solar plants that will supply green and clean energy to charging stations, BHEL said in a statement.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021