Passenger returning from New York held with bullet at IGI Airport
A passenger who landed at the Delhi airport Thursday from New York was apprehended by the CISF for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his luggage, officials said.
They said the man arrived from the US on an Air India flight that reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport around midnight. He was later supposed to take another Air India flight to Nagpur scheduled at 5:20 am, they said.
However, Central Industrial Security Force personnel stopped him around 4 am after they detected the ammunition during his security check for the connecting domestic flight, they said.
As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft without government authorization, the passenger was off-loaded and handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.
The CISF is tasked to secure and provide a counterterrorist cover to the IGI.
