New Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources: IMF

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The International Monetary Fund says that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation.

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

The statement said, "There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources." SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations.

