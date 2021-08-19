Australia reported its biggest one-day rise in infections on Thursday as authorities began doling out emergency supplies of the vaccine in the Sydney suburbs worst hit by an outbreak of the fast-moving Delta strain. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France has added Algeria and Morocco to its list of countries deemed high-risk COVID-19 zones as it battles the fourth wave of infections. * Norway will offer all 16- and 17-year-olds their first vaccine dose after those over 18 are fully vaccinated.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand's cases jumped, as questions grew about the government's response to the pandemic given the slowest vaccination rate among developed countries and the economic pressures of prolonged isolation.

* The Hong Kong government said that it and the Singapore government had decided not to further pursue a bilateral air travel bubble due to the differences in the anti-epidemic strategies currently adopted by the two. * Australian actor Nicole Kidman was exempted from quarantine in Hong Kong last week, the government appeared to confirm, even as the Asian financial hub braced for more draconian travel restrictions to take effect from midnight Thursday.

* Thailand is studying the possibility of injecting coronavirus vaccines under the skin to try to stretch its limited supply, a health official said, as the country races to inoculate the public faster amid a worsening epidemic. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Transportation Department said it will limit some flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights. * Vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial jabs as infections rise from the Delta variant.

* Haiti's vaccination campaign has been stalled by Saturday's quake and medical personnel, equipment and logistical support are urgently needed to help the country deal with multiple health emergencies, the Pan American Health Organization said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Abu Dhabi emirate, the second-most populous of the United Arab Emirates, will on Thursday end a partial lockdown imposed last month as part of efforts to prevent the spread of variants, the government's media office said in a Twitter post. * Oman lifted a ban on commercial activities it imposed in May to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a government health body said on Twitter.

* South Africa will open up vaccinations to those aged between 18 and 35 years old from Friday, the government said in a statement, as it tries to ramp up its immunization drive. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant weakens within three months. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks stumbled, global bond yields fell and the dollar hit a nine-month peak on Thursday as a double whammy of Fed taper fears and COVID worries haunted equity markets and spurred a new rush into safe-haven assets. * Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month as the economy shakes off the effects of the pandemic, it said, sticking to its schedule despite a recent rise in infections.

* Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low as it tried to continue to support the economy's recovery from the pandemic without adding downward pressure on the rupiah currency.

