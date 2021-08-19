Left Menu

Ivory coast confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak

Ivory Coast, which last declared avian flu outbreaks in 2006 and 2015, is the latest of several West African nations to declare H5N1 outbreaks. Togo and Ghana culled thousands of birds after detecting cases in June and July.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:43 IST
Ivory coast confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast has identified an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu near the commercial capital Abidjan and has taken steps to curb its spread, the livestock ministry said in a statement.

Testing confirmed the presence of the virus after a large number of poultry started dying in the Grand Bassam commune on July 20, the ministry said on Wednesday. The movement of poultry has been limited within the Grand Bassam area, which is about 42 kilometers (26 miles) outside Abidjan, the statement said. Poultry imports from other infected countries have been suspended.

Birds have been culled in the vicinity of the outbreak, the statement said, without saying how many. Ivory Coast, which last declared avian flu outbreaks in 2006 and 2015, is the latest of several West African nations to declare H5N1 outbreaks.

Togo and Ghana culled thousands of birds after detecting cases in June and July. Cases have also been detected in Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania, and Senegal this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021