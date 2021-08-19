Ivory coast confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak
Ivory Coast, which last declared avian flu outbreaks in 2006 and 2015, is the latest of several West African nations to declare H5N1 outbreaks. Togo and Ghana culled thousands of birds after detecting cases in June and July.
- Country:
- Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast has identified an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu near the commercial capital Abidjan and has taken steps to curb its spread, the livestock ministry said in a statement.
Testing confirmed the presence of the virus after a large number of poultry started dying in the Grand Bassam commune on July 20, the ministry said on Wednesday. The movement of poultry has been limited within the Grand Bassam area, which is about 42 kilometers (26 miles) outside Abidjan, the statement said. Poultry imports from other infected countries have been suspended.
Birds have been culled in the vicinity of the outbreak, the statement said, without saying how many. Ivory Coast, which last declared avian flu outbreaks in 2006 and 2015, is the latest of several West African nations to declare H5N1 outbreaks.
Togo and Ghana culled thousands of birds after detecting cases in June and July. Cases have also been detected in Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania, and Senegal this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghana
- Abidjan
- Niger
- Senegal
- Nigeria
- Burkina Faso
- West African
- Ivory Coast
- Mauritania
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics and more
USAID launches activity to prevent gender-based violence in Nigeria
Nigeria seizes record $54 million in pangolin parts, elephant tusks
Amnesty says Nigeria security forces killed at least 115 in southeast this year
ANALYSIS-Got your number: Privacy concerns hobble Nigeria's digital ID push