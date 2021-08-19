Mathew Job, CEO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Mathew Job, CEO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has been recognised as one of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India. With an aim to identify how organizations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the pandemic, the study recognised leaders who have demonstrated their exemplary leadership and ability in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and well-being of their workforce.

Talking about his leadership recognition, Mathew Job, CEO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Leadership for me has always been about leading from the front, but it became even more important during the crisis created by the COVID pandemic. At Crompton, we have always believed that what is good for our employees is good for our business and hence we placed the highest priority on the health and safety of our people. Apart from this, we focused on cash and cost conservation and on having a vertical start-up when the situation eased. Because our people felt safe and secure, they went to extraordinary lengths and often beyond the call of duty to ensure our business flourished even during such times.” Some of the key initiatives that CGCEL took during this period were: • Enhancing Mediclaim benefits for employees through COVID top-up policy • Increasing sum assured on Group Term Life policies by a factor of 3 to 5 • Free vaccination for all employees and eligible family members • Making travel policies more liberal to ensure employees do not need to use public transport • Monthly CEO webcast and small group interactions • ‘Chai pe Charcha’ - an open channel of communication for employees at all levels with the leadership team • AI-enabled tools for social distancing and contact tracing • Innovative campaigns like “PehnoSahi” encouraging mask-wearing and other COVID appropriate behaviour • Enhanced online learning and development programs to ensure employees remain engaged and productive during the lockdown period The pandemic has challenged old paradigms of working and thrust the new normal on businesses and the work force. While organizations have found ways to cope with the VUCA world, current times placed tremendous pressure on the leadership team to be agile, decisive and adaptable. In this very special study conducted by Great Place to Work® India, 75 leaders have been recognized for their exemplary leadership during this very challenging year. The study captured history as it happened by enabling organizations to update actions and initiatives regularly, while a short impact survey was conducted on cross-sections of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.

About Crompton With a brand legacy of 75+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer. With superior quality and high-performance water heaters to anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation which is not only based on better meeting consumer needs but also innovation that helps drive energy efficiency. Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company has bagged the National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) in the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one in the LED Bulb category for 9-Watt LED BULB and the other one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model. The company has also featured in BrandZ Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. The consumer business has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceTM cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

