AirAsia India to use Airbus' Skywise health monitoring digital system

AirAsia India has decided to use Airbus' Skywise health monitoring (SHM) digital system, which will help the airline save time and decrease the cost of unscheduled aircraft maintenance, a statement said on Thursday.

''Airbus' SHM will support the airline's maintenance and engineering teams by enabling real-time management of aircraft events and troubleshooting,'' Airbus' statement said.

Advertisement

SHM helps airline's maintenance and engineering departments to identify, prioritise, analyse and handle in-service events, it mentioned.

AirAsia India has become the launch customer of SHM digital system in the South Asia region, it said.

Along with SHM, AirAsia India will also adopt Airbus' Skywise Core aviation data integration platform as part of a 10-year contract.

''Skywise Core, used by more than 140 airlines across the world, will allow AirAsia India to make data-driven decisions to further improve its fleet's operational reliability thereby reducing its operational costs,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)