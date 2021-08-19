Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to fall on taper fears, commodity weakness

Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed's July meeting showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support to the economy "could be reached this year", sending the S&P 500 down 1% in its worst day in a month. Energy stocks including Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp dropped in premarket trade as oil sank on a surprise rise in gasoline inventories, while Freeport-Mcmoran Inc slipped 3.6% and led copper miners lower after prices of the red metal hit a four-month low.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to fall on taper fears, commodity weakness

Wall Street indexes were set to fall on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows. Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed's July meeting showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support to the economy "could be reached this year", sending the S&P 500 down 1% in its worst day in a month.

Energy stocks including Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp dropped in premarket trade as oil sank on a surprise rise in gasoline inventories, while Freeport-Mcmoran Inc slipped 3.6% and led copper miners lower after prices of the red metal hit a four-month low. Concerns about the sudden tapering at a time when macroeconomic data was signaling a slowdown in U.S. economic growth have knocked Wall Street's main indexes off record highs this week.

With the S&P 500 still up more than 100% from its pandemic-lows hit in March 2020, investors have also said stocks might be due for a significant drop. "It's a wall of uncertainty that's surrounding markets, when markets are priced for perfection. People are taking money off the table," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"There are other things that will probably cushion the market from any severe pullbacks. A lot of companies have raised their dividends, buybacks are back... whatever decline we're headed for over the next few days, it'll probably not be exaggerated." Data from the labor department showed the number of people filing for unemployment benefits hit a 17-month low last week, indicating that a job market recovery was well underway.

Strong second-quarter earnings continued to roll in, with Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp rising 6.0% and 4.3%, respectively, after they raised their annual outlook as increasing vaccination rates bought more U.S. shoppers back to their stores. Investors are now awaiting the Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for any cues on the central bank's next steps.

Many analysts expect the Fed to announce its plan to taper asset purchases as early as the Sept. 21-22 policy meeting. U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were down 32.5 points, or 0.74%, at 08:30 am ET. Dow E-minis were down 303 points, or 0.87%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 89.5 points, or 0.6%

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc tumbled 9.9%, after the owner of the popular trading app warned a trading frenzy among small-time investors that boosted its second-quarter revenue would slow down in the coming months. Travel-related stocks including cruiseliners and airlines fell on fears the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus could spark more travel restrictions.

Technology-related stocks Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc were among the smallest decliners in early trading. The stocks far outperformed the S&P 500 last year as their products saw higher demand during widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021