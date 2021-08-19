We're keeping our word on evacuations, Taliban official says
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Afghan Taliban are "keeping their word" by providing foreign powers with their full support in evacuating their nationals from Kabul airport, a Taliban official said on Thursday. "We are facilitating safe-exit passage not just for foreigners but also to Afghans," the official told Reuters.
"We are preventing any form of violent, verbal clash at the airport among Afghans, foreigners and Taliban members." Flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities on Thursday as popular opposition to the Taliban takeover spread, and a witness said several people were killed when the militants fired on a crowd in Asadabad in the east.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Afghan Taliban
- Afghan
- Kabul
- Taliban
- Afghans
ALSO READ
UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians
UNSC says it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan
Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured
Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh joins civilian protest against Taliban, Pakistan in Kabul
'Pak terrorists occupy Afghan forces camp in Nuristan, facilitate terrorists to join Taliban'