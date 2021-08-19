Left Menu

We're keeping our word on evacuations, Taliban official says

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Afghan Taliban are "keeping their word" by providing foreign powers with their full support in evacuating their nationals from Kabul airport, a Taliban official said on Thursday. "We are facilitating safe-exit passage not just for foreigners but also to Afghans," the official told Reuters.

"We are preventing any form of violent, verbal clash at the airport among Afghans, foreigners and Taliban members." Flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities on Thursday as popular opposition to the Taliban takeover spread, and a witness said several people were killed when the militants fired on a crowd in Asadabad in the east.

