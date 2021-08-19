Left Menu

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:06 IST
Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens including women and children to any foreign countries that show interest in receiving and accommodating them," Zakharova said at a news briefing. She did not say anything about Russia taking in Afghans.

Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after Taliban insurgents seized the capital.

