Left Menu

Three Kenyan women held for trying to smuggle gold

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized nearly one kg of gold concealed in body cavities from three Kenyan women at the Mumbai international airport, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:23 IST
Three Kenyan women held for trying to smuggle gold
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized nearly one kg of gold concealed in body cavities from three Kenyan women at the Mumbai international airport, an official said on Thursday. All three had landed here from Doha on Tuesday night, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB sleuths intercepted Khuresha Ali (61), Abdullahi Abdia Adan (43) and Ali Sadia Allo (45). Nothing illegal was found in their luggage, but during interrogation the women sought medical help saying they were feeling uncomfortable.

They were taken to the state-run J J Hospital where it was found that they had hidden gold in body cavities, he said. Under the care of doctors, 13 packets of gold containing a total of 17 pieces, weighing 937.78 grams altogether, were recovered. The weight of individual pieces ranged from 20 grams to 100 grams. As the NCB does not deal with gold smuggling, the case was handed over to the Customs, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021