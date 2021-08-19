Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL20 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE-CUT Diesel price cut by 20 paise, petrol unchanged New Delhi: Diesel price on Thursday was cut by 20 paise per litre - the second straight day of reduction, but petrol rates remained unchanged.

DCM44 BIZ INDIA-US-TRADE India looks to work with US on market access issues: Goyal New Delhi: India will look at working with the US on market access issues to promote bilateral trade as Washington has indicated that it is not looking for a new trade agreement as of now, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

DCM31 BIZ-TELECOM-COAI-DOT LETTER COAI seeks cut in levies, other relief measures; says telecom among most heavily taxed sectors New Delhi: Industry body COAI has urged the government for financial reforms in the telecom sector, making a strong pitch for cuts in levies, doubling the tenure of auctioned radio wave holdings, along with a 7-10 year moratorium for spectrum payments, to address viability concerns.

DCM29 BIZ-INFLATION-WORKERS Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise marginally in Jul New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rise marginally to 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent in July, as compared to the previous month.

DCM21 BIZ-FACEBOOK-HATE-CONTENT Facebook took action on 31.5 mn pieces of content for hate speech in Q2 New Delhi: Facebook took action against 31.5 million pieces of content for hate speech in the June 2021 quarter, and the prevalence of such content on the platform declined to 5 views for every 10,000 content views globally, the social media giant said in a report.

DCM8 BIZ-VODAFONE IDEA-LICENCE FEE Paid licence fee dues for first quarter of 2021-22: Vodafone Idea New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Thursday said it has paid licence fee dues for the first quarter of 2021-22.

DCM6 BIZ-LD TRANSPORT-CHALLANS State agencies now require to send traffic violation notice within 15 days New Delhi: States enforcement agencies will have to send traffic violation notice to the offender within fifteen days of the offence committed, and the electronic record should be stored till the disposal of challan, according to new rules notified by the transport ministry.

