Taliban call on Afghan imams to urge unity at Friday prayers

The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday. In a message on Thursday as disorderly crowds continued to wait outside Kabul airport for flights out of the country, the Taliban said it hoped all imams in Kabul and the provinces would promote the benefits of the Islamic system and urge unity.

It said they should "encourage our compatriots to work for the development of the country, and not to try to leave the country" and answer "the negative propaganda of the enemy". The message came as flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities as popular opposition to the Taliban spread.

