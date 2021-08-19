AirAsia India to use Airbus' Skywise health monitoring digital system

AirAsia India has decided to use Airbus' Skywise health monitoring (SHM) digital system, which will help the airline save time and decrease the cost of unscheduled aircraft maintenance, a statement said on Thursday.

''Airbus' SHM will support the airline's maintenance and engineering teams by enabling real-time management of aircraft events and troubleshooting,'' Airbus' statement said.

SHM helps airline's maintenance and engineering departments to identify, prioritise, analyse and handle in-service events, it mentioned.

AirAsia India has become the launch customer of SHM digital system in the South Asia region, it said.

Along with SHM, AirAsia India will also adopt Airbus' Skywise Core aviation data integration platform as part of a 10-year contract.

''Skywise Core, used by more than 140 airlines across the world, will allow AirAsia India to make data-driven decisions to further improve its fleet's operational reliability thereby reducing its operational costs,'' it mentioned.

In a statement, Sunil Bhaskaran, MD and CEO, AirAsia India, said through this partnership, the airline will integrate Skywise Digital Services to build an ''agile, streamlined and sustainable ecosystem powered by next-gen technologies''.

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, said, “We are always delighted to support our customers with our best-in-class services to unlock the maximum efficiency and value for them.'' PTI DSP RHL

