LHB shed commissioned at 165-year-old railways' workshop

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI): A new LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) shed, set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore, to handle the periodic overhauling of LHB coaches of trains run by Southern Railway was commissioned here on Thursday.

Southern Railway general manager John Thomas, who inspected the 165-year-old Carriage and Wagon Workshop of the Indian Railways for annual inspection, took stock of the amenities and advised review measures.

Advertisement

''During his inspection, a new LHB Shed was inaugurated at the workshop by senior technician D Seshadri who will be retiring this month,'' a press release said here.

The LHB shed would be a dedicated facility to handle periodic overhauling of LHB coaches. Equipped with three spacious bays the shed has modern facilities such as epoxy flooring, electric overhead travelling cranes, four tracks for movement of coaches.

At Wagon Repair Shed, Thomas inspected the coach and wagon overhauling facilities and FIAT wagon that is used in roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) scheme.

An airless centrifugal shot blasting machine set up at Rs 1.15 crore was also inaugurated and would be used for cleaning the bogie frame and its components, during the periodic overhauling schedule.

Thomas appreciated the workshop engineers and staff for developing test benches in-house. The Carriage and Wagons Works at Perambur was also the first workshop to achieve GREENCO Bronze rating, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)