JetSetFleet Management Services leased plane through Gift City IFSC

JetSetFleet Management Services has leased a plane through Gift City IFSC, a release said on Thursday. The aircraft, a Hawker 800 XP, leased through GIFT City IFSC was imported from the UK landed at Nagpur Airport on Thursday, the company said in a release. JetSet Fleet management is the leasing arm of private jet operator JetSetGo Aviation and based out of the IFSC Gift City. This is the first-ever transaction after the Ministry of Finance established a framework for Aircraft Leasing and Tax SOPS were granted, to shift the leasing business from Ireland or other locations to Indian territories, the company said. The aircraft was provided a tax-free landing by the MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur, following which it was flown to Delhi to be delivered to Indo Pacific Aviation, which is an arm of JetSetGo, said the release. The company said it plans to bring in at least six aircraft by the end of this fiscal. Gujarat Gift City is India's only international financial services centre (IFSC). IFSCs are treated as international tax jurisdictions as they offer several tax benefits and other compliance which are not otherwise available in the country. ''With the import of the Hawker 800 XP, we are extremely proud to be the first Indian leasing company to bring an aircraft into the country directly. This is not just a big milestone for us as a business, but also a historic move for India's aviation industry as a whole,'' said Kanika Tekriwal, Founder-CEO, JetSetGo Aviation. This is the step forward towards putting India on the global aviation map and enabling many industry-firsts going forward, she said. ''With this initiative, we want to ensure that the leasing of aircraft becomes feasible in India. Furthermore, we are planning to bring in at least six planes by the end of 2021-22, and by the end of 2022, we will also look at leasing planes to international locations.” To lease out the aircraft, the company is experimenting with a novel financing strategy wherein JetSetGo plans on using the 'pay-as-you-go' arrangement, it said. Under this model, the company gets compensated based on how much the aircraft flies, said the release, adding, in addition to this, JetSetGo is also looking into revenue-sharing arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)