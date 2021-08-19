Left Menu

American Airlines will extend ban on main cabin alcohol sales into January 2022

Updated: 19-08-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

American Airlines confirmed Thursday it will extend a ban on the sale of alcohol in the main cabin through January 18, mirroring a government extension this week on mask mandates for airplanes and airports.

American told employees in a memo dated Wednesday seen by Reuters that the airline is also "gaining ground in our work with the (Federal Aviation Administration) to no longer provide 'to go' alcohol" at Dallas and Charlotte airports.

