Ujjivan SFB MD and CEO Nitin Chugh resigns

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank MD and CEO Nitin Chugh has resigned from the bank and his tenure will come to an end on September 30.

The bank has received a letter, dated August 18, from Nitin Chugh tendering his resignation from the position of the bank's managing director and CEO, with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

''His tenure as director is co-terminus with his tenure as managing director and CEO of the bank. Therefore, he shall cease to be a director of the bank with effect from the aforesaid date,'' it said.

Ujjivan SFB said Chugh's resignation is due to personal reasons, as he has confirmed in his resignation letter, and there are no material reasons.

The bank also announced the appointment of four additional directors.

The nomination and remuneration committee of the board of directors in its meeting held on Thursday appointed Samit Kumar Ghosh, Sudha Suresh, Banavar Anantharamaiah Prabhakar and Ravichandran Venkataraman as additional directors with effect from August 20, 2021, it said.

Ghosh and Suresh will be non-executive non-independent additional directors, while Prabhakar and Venkataraman are to be independent additional directors.

Chugh was appointed as the bank's MD and CEO with effect from December 1, 2019, for a tenure of three years.

He took charge of the bank after Samit Ghosh retired as the MD and CEO on November 30, 2019, on attaining the age of 70 years.

Previously, he worked with HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HCL Ltd, and Modi Xerox. He holds a bachelor's degree in technology from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra and a professional diploma in marketing management from All India Management Association.

Ujjivan SFB's shares on Thursday closed 1.22 per cent down at Rs 24.25 apiece on the BSE.

