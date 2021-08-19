Delhi traffic police issues advisory regarding Red Cross road

The Delhi Traffic Police Thursday issued an advisory, suggesting diversions put in place for commuters as Red Cross Road has been closed for all vehicles due to ongoing sewer work.

Red Cross Road is a notified one-way road with traffic moving from roundabout Rail Bhawan towards Parliament Street. But owing to the ongoing work, no commercial goods vehicle would be allowed towards round about Rail Bhawan from roundabout Sunheri Masjid, officials said.

Vehicles would be diverted towards Maulana Azad Road from R/A Sunheri Masjid. They can take Maulana Azad Road-Janpath- Windsor Place or Maulana Azad Road-Akbar Road-C-Hexagon for their onward journey, they said.

The traffic police suggested that commuters who took Red Cross Road via Rajendra Prasad Road and R/A Rail Bhawan can proceed via Janpath- Windsor place.

''Due to ongoing sewer work, the road has now been closed for all vehicular traffic. In order to ease congestion, all traffic would be diverted from round about Rail Bhawan towards Raisina Road. Vehicles can take Jantar Mantar Road - Ashok Road for Patel Chowk or Windsor Place - Janpath for Cannaught Place,'' said SD Mishra, Addlitional Commissioner of Police.

According to the advisory, all buses reaching roundabout Sunheri Masjid via South Avenue -Tyagraj Marg - Krishna Menon Marg would be diverted from round about Teenmurti towards Mother Teresa Crescent.

Those buses approaching roundabout Sunheri Masjid from Sunheri Bagh Road would be diverted towards Janpath via Akbar Road – MLNP from round about Gol Methi.

They would take Janpath to Windsor Place and instead of turning onto Ashok Road, they would move via Janpath towards Cannaught Place for their onward journey, it said.

''All buses approaching roundabout Sunheri Masjid from Maulana Azad Road via C-Hexagon – Akhbar Road would be diverted towards C-Hexagon – Rajpath. They would take Kasturba Gandhi Marg for their onward journey while buses approaching round about Rail Bhawan via Rajinder Prasad Road would be diverted onto Janpath - Windsor Place and would proceed via Windsor Place,'' the advisory said.

However, no buses moving on Rafi Marg from roundabout Rail Bhawan towards roundabout Sunheri Masjid would be diverted, police said.

Since congestion is expected at Rafi Marg, Raisina Road as well as Ashok Road between Windsor Place and GPO, senior traffic official said.

''In order to avoid these roads, all traffic approaching round about Sunheri Masjid from Sunheri Bagh Road and proceeding towards Rafi Marg, can take Akbar Road from Round about Gol Methi and proceed via Akbar Road towards C-Hexagon for their onward journey,'' the official added.

All traffic approaching round about Sunheri Masjid from Krishna Menon Marg and proceeding towards Rafi Marg, have been suggested to take Maulana Azad Road and turn left towards Janpath for their onward journey, the traffic advisory stated.

