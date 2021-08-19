Left Menu

SoftBank sells 11.4 million shares of DoorDash - source

Shares of DoorDash were last down around 5.3%. The share sale comes a week after DoorDash, in its quarterly earnings report, predicted a seasonal decline in order rates and new customer addition in the current quarter. The company had reported a bigger loss in the second quarter than expected as it spent heavily to expand internationally and into a crowded market for grocery during the pandemic.

SoftBank Group Corp sold 11.4 million shares of food delivery company DoorDash Inc, marketed via Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. They were priced at around $182.95 each, a Bloomberg report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-19/doordash-block-worth-2-2-billion-is-said-offered-by-softbank-ksizv6i1?sref=WJKVI5nK said, valuing the sale at around $2.2 billion. Shares of DoorDash were last down around 5.3%.

The share sale comes a week after DoorDash, in its quarterly earnings report, predicted a seasonal decline in order rates and new customer addition in the current quarter. The company had reported a bigger loss in the second quarter than expected as it spent heavily to expand internationally and into a crowded market for grocery during the pandemic.

