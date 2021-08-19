3 injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 22:19 IST
Three people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Saraf Kadal area of the city on Thursday, officials said here.
''Terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces vehicle at Saraf Kadal in old city at around 9.20 pm,'' they said.
They said two cops and a civilian sustained injuries in the incident.
The injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition was stated to stable, officials added.
