3 injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K

Three people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Saraf Kadal area of the city on Thursday, officials said here.

''Terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces vehicle at Saraf Kadal in old city at around 9.20 pm,'' they said.

Advertisement

They said two cops and a civilian sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition was stated to stable, officials added.

PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)