Delhi transport minister meets officials, discusses ways to increase number of female bus drivers

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday held a meeting with officials of his department and NGO Azad Foundation to discuss ways to enhance the number of female drivers in public transport buses.

The Delhi government is committed to the empowerment and rise of the women under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot said after the meeting. ''Deliberated how to raise the number of women drivers in public transport buses today in a meeting with Transport officials and representatives of @FoundationAzad. Delhi government is committed to empowerment and. rise of the women under leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot said after the meeting,'' the minister said in a tweet.

In 2015, V Saritha became the first woman driver to join state transporter Delhi Transport Corporation.

The transport department has been trying to raise the number of women drivers by relaxing height-related norms and other eligibilities like having a heavy motor vehicle (HMV) driving licence.

