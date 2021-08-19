Left Menu

Uttarkashi’s Gartang gali opens for tourists after 59 years

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 22:44 IST
The historic Gartang Gali in Nelong valley of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district that was witness to Indo-Tibetan border trade at one time, has been opened for tourists after 59 years.

The 150-metre long stairs of Gartang Gali, a wooden bridge situated at an altitude of 11,000 feet, were reconstructed at a cost of Rs 64 lakh in July and opened for tourists Wednesday.

A unique specimen of engineering, Gartang Gali built by Pathans from Peshawar 150 years ago, was closed for tourists after the 1962 Indo-China war.

Ten people at a time are being allowed to pass through the bridge in compliance with Covid guidelines after it was reopened for tourists on Wednesday after 59 years, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Built for trade with Tibet before Independence, the bridge was used for transporting wool, leather garments and salt to Badahat. People get a panoramic view of Nelong valley from the bridge.

Rich in bio-diversity and wildlife, the area is home to snow leopards and blue sheep also.

After the 1962 Indo-China war, the Centre had banned movement of tourists in the inner line area of Uttarkashi.

In 2015, the Centre reopened Nelong valley for tourists.

Gartang Gali is emerging as a favourite destination for trekking enthusiasts and locals connected with adventure tourism are benefitting from it, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

