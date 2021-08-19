Alliar shares jump on report of Tanure stake after Rede D'or bid

Shares of medical diagnostics company Alliar jumped around 10% in Thursday trading after a report by business news website Brazil Journal that investment funds linked to businessman Nelson Tanure have bought a roughly 30% stake.

The report came after hospital chain Rede D'Or on Monday announced a tender offer to acquire Alliar for 1.36 billion reais ($252 million), paying 11.50 reais per share. Alliar shares surged as high as 14.18 reais on Thursday afternoon before settling to around 13.50 reais.

Tanure's stake in Alliar could make it more difficult for Rede D'Or to take over the medical diagnostics company. Shares of Rede D'Or, which aims to expand beyond its hospital business with the acquisition, were down 0.3%.

($1 = 5.3877 reais)

