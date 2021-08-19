Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:22 IST
Cinema halls reopen after 18 months in MP
After 18 months, single-screen cinema halls and multiplexes reopened in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with the screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Bell Bottom''.

In state capital Bhopal, six single-screen theatres and five multiplexes reopened. The response of viewers on the first day was tepid given that the coronavirus pandemic has not abated fully yet, said one cinema hall owner.

The state government had last month allowed cinema halls to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Central Circuit Cine Association president J P Chowksey said the response to ''Bell Bottom'' was around 30 per cent in Indore.

According to him, there are about 300 single-screen theatres in the state.

Closure due to the pandemic inflicted huge losses on cinema hall owners, he added. PTI LAL KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

