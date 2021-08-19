Left Menu

U.S. State Dept continuing to deploy consular officers to help Afghanistan evacuation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it was continuing to deploy additional consular officers to help with the evacuation effort from Afghanistan, sending teams to Qatar and Kuwait and nearly doubling the number in Kabul by Friday.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said 6,000 people are currently at the airport in Kabul fully processed and waiting to board planes, adding that Washington overnight "significantly expanded" how many American citizens, locally employed staff and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants are eligible for departure.

