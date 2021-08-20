Vaishnaw, Pradhan embark on BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Odisha

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said he would make efforts for the overall development of the sector in Odisha, which he considers as his “karma bhoomi”.

Vaishnaw also said his ministry would look at extending the Vande Bharat Express service till the pilgrim town of Puri.

“Odisha is my ‘karma bhoomi’ (place of work) . I am spiritually attached to the social and cultural traditions of the state. I will take steps to expedite railway sector growth in Odisha,” he said as he embarked on the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Jatra' along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking in Odia language, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said railways are the medium of economic transformation in the country. “The operation of Vande Bharat Express trains will be extended till Puri,” he told reporters after visiting the Lord Jagannath Temple. The saffron party’s four-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Jatra' in the state strives to make people aware of the benefits of various central schemes. During his journey, Vaishnaw stopped his vehicle at several places and interacted with people standing on both sides of the road. Vaishnaw and Pradhan were also felicitated by party workers at the BJP’s state headquarters here before the railway minister boarded a train to Rayagada district, as part of the programme.

He also inspected the Bhubaneswar Railway Station and spoke with passengers.

Vaishnaw was district magistrate and collector of Cuttack and Balasore in the 1990s and later became the private secretary to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The minister, who hails from Rajasthan, was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2019 with the support of the ruling BJD in Odisha.

BJP sources said the two Union ministers will travel 419 km in four days and hold programmes at 115 places in seven districts.

