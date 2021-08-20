Applied Materials forecasts fourth-quarter sales above estimates

Applied Materials Inc forecast fourth-quarter sales above market estimates on Thursday, thanks to demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools from chipmakers rushing to add capacity due to a global shortage.

A pandemic-driven boom in sales of laptops, gaming consoles and personal vehicles has forced automakers to compete with the consumer electronics industry for scarce chip supplies, boosting orders for Applied Materials. The company said it expected current-quarter net sales of $6.33 billion, plus or minus $250 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.04 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It also reported a 41% rise in sales to $6.2 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 1. Net income rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.87 per share, in the quarter, from $841 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

