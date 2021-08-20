Left Menu

Britain's last evacuation flight could leave Kabul in 5 days -The Times

A spokeswoman for Britain's foreign ministry said about 1,200 people had left Kabul on flights for the UK since Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 03:31 IST
Britain's last evacuation flight could leave Kabul in five days under an accelerated timetable for withdrawal from Afghanistan, The Times newspaper reported.

Ministers were told earlier this week that the last evacuation flight might have to leave next Tuesday before the planned departure of American forces on Aug. 31, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Another government source was quoted as saying the Tuesday evacuation date had not yet been formally agreed.

Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage of a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

Britain is working with the Taliban in Kabul on a "tactical, practical level" to evacuate citizens and eligible Afghans, Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan said on Wednesday. The Taliban seized power last weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for their safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

